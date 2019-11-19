YouTube launched prepaid plans in India

The video sharing platform Youtube has launched its prepaid plans for its music services in India. In the official blog of YouTube the company has announced that users will be able to purchase one-month or three month prepaid plans for ‘YouTube Premium’ and ‘Music Premium’ in India.

To sign-up for a prepaid plan, the user can follow the sign-up instructions for a YouTube Premium or YouTube music Premium membership, and select the required plan. The users will also be able to purchase additional top-ups for their membership.