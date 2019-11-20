Donald Trump approves sale of $1 billion worth of naval guns to India

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday approved USD 1 billion weapons sale to India. The Trump administration notified to the US Congress its determination to sell USD 1 billion worth of naval guns to India for use against warships, anti-aircraft and shore bombardment.

The move will enhance the lethal capabilities of the Indian Navy. The proposed foreign military sale of up to 13 MK-45 5inch/62 caliber (MOD 4) naval guns and related equipment is at an estimated cost of USD 1.0210 billion, Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in its notification to the Congress on Tuesday.

To be manufactured by the BAE Systems Land and Armaments, the proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats from enemy weapon systems, the notification said.