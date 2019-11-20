FIFA World Cup Qualifiers:India lose to Oman

In football, the Indian football team lose to Oman by 0-1 in the FIFA FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at muscat in oman. By this defeat the Indian team is virtually out of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round.

Mohsin Al Ghassani scored the winning goal for the hosts in the 33rd minute at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex Stadium.

Oman beat India for the second time in the tournament. Oman had defeated India 2-1 in September in Guwahati.

With just three points from five matches, India is at fourth spot in the Group E table, headed by Asian champions Qatar who have 13 points from five matches. Oman are at second spot with 12 points.

. India have only three more matches—maximum nine points—left to play in this second round of the qualifiers.

Even the runners-up team is not guaranteed a spot for the third round of the qualifiers. The Indian team is, however, still in the hunt for a third round berth for the 2023 Asian Cup qualifiers.

This campaign is also a joint qualifying round for the 2023 Asian Cup and the third-placed teams and the best four fourth placed teams from the eight groups automatically get a spot in the third round of the qualifiers of the continental championships.