Forex market: Indian rupee slips down again

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has again slipped down against the American currency US dollar.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.85 against US dollar registering a loss of 14 paise. The main reason for the downfall of Indian rupee as per trade experts is the constant buying of US currency by the banks and importers.

On Tuesday the Indian rupee has settled trading at 71.71 against the US dollar registering a loss of 13 paise.