“Great singer Mohammad Rafi should not have sung any BHAJANS”: Paresh Rawal come supporting Muslim professor Firoze Khan

BJP MP and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal has come supporting Firoze Khan, the Sanskrit professor at Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Rawal has also criticised the ongoing strike by some of the students over the appointment of Khan in the Sanskrit faculty. Paresh Rawal in a series of tweets has expressed his concern.

” Stunned by the protest against professor Feroz Khan !what language has to do with Religion!?!?!? Irony is professor Feroz has done his masters and PhD in Sanskrit !!! For Heavens sake stop this god damn idiocy !”, Rawal tweeted.

” By same logic great singer late Shri Mohammad Rafi ji should not have sung any BHAJANS and Naushad Saab should not have composed it !!!!”, the BJP MP again tweeted.

Around 30 students are protesting against Khan’s appointment outside the VC’s office. The strike has began 12 days ago. The students are chanting hymns and performing puja in front of the office.

But the university administration has made it clear that it is committed to achieving the objectives of the BHU in providing equal educational and teaching opportunities to everyone irrespective of religion.