Heavy rain in UAE ; several roads closed due to flooding

All Umm Al Quwain exits leading to the Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Road have been closed because of floods, police announced on Wednesday.”Some other key roads have been shut down for the same reason,” informed sources from the UAQ Police said.

Both directions on the Union/Etihad road; the entrance to Al Salma area, to and from the Horse roundabout; and the road on the opposite side of the emirate’s Lulu Express Centre have all been closed.

“All drivers are urged to observe traffic rules, reduce speed, take alternative roads, and follow weather updates.”