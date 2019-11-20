Here’s the list of free services you can avail at any petrol pumps across India

1. Quality and quantity check

This is for those who are sceptical about the quality of fuel they are getting. You can ask for a filter paper test for petrol or diesel at any station, and it will be done without any charge. Also, if you are worried that you are being cheated by the quantity of fuel, you can ask for a quantity check too. The authorities can neither deny you these services nor charge for it.

2. First Aid Kit

Road accidents can occur anywhere—in the heart of a city or on a highway. If you happen to witness a road accident but are unsure about how to help the victim without any first aid kit, rush to your nearest petrol pump and ask for one. Petrol pumps require to have updated, full first aid kits which can help you tend to an accident victim.

3. Emergency call

On the same note, you can even go to a pump station to make an emergency phone call. Whether you need to call the kin of an accident victim or call your friend for some help, petrol pumps will grant you a free phone call. So the next time you are stranded on the road with no phone battery, and in need of some urgent help, you know exactly where to go.

4. Washrooms

Whether on a road trip or on the way to my grandma’s place, washrooms were always a big question right after we left the city. Women, especially, struggle to find a clean, hygienic toilet when on the go. If you are desperate to relieve your bladder and happen to spot a petrol pump, just head there. Petrol pump toilets are usually, and you can visit them without paying any money. In fact, you don’t even have to be a customer there to use the toilets.

5. Clean water to drink

Another service that stations are required to offer for free is access to clean drinking water. You can either have a drink right there or fill your bottles with water. Quite handy, isn’t it?

6. Free air

If you have been paying to fill the air in your tyres at petrol stations, well, this will come as bittersweet news. Every petrol pump is required to fill the air in your tyres without charging a paisa. This service is irrespective of whether you have stopped there to get your vehicle’s tank filled up, or not. In case you are asked for a fee, no matter how nominal, you have the right to file a complaint. This can either be with the management team at the petrol station or online.