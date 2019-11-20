Jacqueline Fernandez teams up with John Abraham, Rakul Preet for her next

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez announced that her next film will be with John Abraham and Rakul Preet Singh. Jacqueline confirmed that she will start shooting for the film in January next year.

“It’s a fantastic film and script. I am coming together again with John and we have Rakul also in this film,” Jacqueline said .

Jacqueline was recently seen in ‘Netflix’ action -film Drive. She will be next seen in ‘Kick 2’. She is also be seen in Netflix thriller ‘Mrs. Serial Killer’.