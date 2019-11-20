“Modi Govt ruling India with iron fist”,says Congress leader

Congress party opened a vitriolic attack on the Narendra Modi and Yogi Adityanath governments on the occasion of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s birth anniversary in Agra, charging that this government is ruling the country with an iron fist.

Former Union minister and Congress leader Jitin Prasada said that the state of law and order in Uttar Pradesh is pretty bad.

He said nobody listens to the chief minister, corruption is rampant in the government departments, ‘gundas’ and ‘mafias’ are roaming freely on the streets extorting money from the common people, shooting policemen, even the BJP ministers, MPs and MLAs are threatening government servants openly.

Jitin Prasada said that the central government has completely lost compassion. Instead of solving the problems of the farmers, it is resorting to the use of force against them. He added that even the innocent students of JNU are not being spared by Delhi police, their protest is being brutally suppressed and their demands are not being met.