“NRC will be implemented across India”,says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah made a big announcement in the Rajya Sabha that will have a far-reaching effect in the country. Shah told the Upper House that the NRC exercise will be implemented across India. He also reiterated that, ‘no person of any religion should be worried regarding NRC.’

Shah also cleared up the confusion between the NRC and the Citizenship Bill. “Hindu, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Parsi refugees should get citizenship, that is why Citizenship Amendment Bill is needed so that these refugees who are being discriminated on basis of religion in Pakistan, Bangladesh or Afghanistan, get Indian citizenship,” Shah said. The Union Home Minister further said that, “NRC has no such provision which says that no other religion will be taken under NRC. All citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the NRC list. The NRC is different from Citizenship Amendment Bill.”