Samsung launches ‘W20’ foldable smart phone with 5G support : Price and Features

Samsung has launched a new foldable phone that goes by the name Samsung W20 5G. Technically, the Samsung W20 5G is essentially a rebranded version of the Galaxy Fold, but comes with a few tweaks such as 5G support and an upgraded Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

Specifications

The Samsung W20 5G has two displays – a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED cover display with an HD+ (840×1960 pixels) resolutions and 21:9 aspect ratio, and flexible 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Dynamic AMOLED display inside with QXGA+ (1536×2152 pixels) resolution and 4.2:3 aspect ratio.

The W20 5G runs Android 9 Pie with a redesigned One UI skin on top to for app scaling and to support the app continuity feature. Samsung W20 5G is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage without the facility to further expand it via a microSD card.

The dual-camera setup above the flexible display includes a 10-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 lens accompanied by an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and 85-degree field of view. On the front sits a 10-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 lens and 80-degree field of view. The Samsung W20 5G also features AKG-tuned speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

As for the design tweaks, the edges of the Samsung W20 5G appear flat compared to the rounded edges on the Galaxy Fold. Moreover, the Samsung W20 5G comes in a single pearl white finish, while the Galaxy Fold is available in Space Silver and Cosmos Black colour options. Connectivity options on the Samsung W20 5G include 5G courtesy of the Snapdragon x50 modem, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port.