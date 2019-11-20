Sri Lankan president to visit India this month

Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the newly elected president of Sri Lanka will visit New Delhi on November 29. This was informed by the External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday. Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has held meeting with the Sri lankan president on Tuesday.

This will Gotabaya’s first foreign trip as President. Earlier Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Colombo in a goodwill gesture following the deadly Easter Sunday attacks.

President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi’s invitation to visit India on 29th November. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2019

A warm meeting with Sri Lanka President @GotabayaR. Conveyed PM @narendramodi’s message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity & security. Confident that under his leadership, #IndiaSriLanka relations would reach greater heights. pic.twitter.com/pDxZf0ZM3A — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2019

