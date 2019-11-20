Sunny Leone shows off her football skills: See video

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is a sports enthusiast also. The former adult star has been giving huge support to her favourite team ‘Delhi Bulls’ in the Abu Dhabi T10 Premier League. Sunny Leone is also the brand ambassador of Delhi Bulls team.

Recently the actress showed some nice football skills after Bangla Tigers vs Delhi Bulls match on Monday. Sunny Leone shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen playing football at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. “What’s my name..what’s my name?” she captioned the video.

In the video, Sunny plays football as another person records the video. She shows some nice skills with the football and scores a goal.

Earlier, Sunny Leone had shared a video in which she was seen cheering for her team.