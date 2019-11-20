Viral singer Ranu Mondal gets trolled for her latest ramp walk video : Watch Here

Viral singer Ranu Mondal has become the Internet sensation overnight because of her singing talent that came to light via social media.Her melodious voice also sought the attention of Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya who turned mentor for her and also gave her a golden opportunity to sing a song in his film.

After which her life has changed and now, she is not less than a celebrity. Since Ranu’s first song with Himesh, Teri Meri, became popular, the star singer has been hitting headlines for various reasons.Besides, getting appreciations across the nation, recently, she got trolled for her makeover that was done for a fashion show.

However, she brilliantly shut the mouth of trollers who trolled her for her make-up with her perfect ramp walk.

A video of Ranu Mandol’s ramp walk has surfaced the Internet in which she can be seen walking like a model on Priyanka Chopra’s song ‘Fashion ka hai ye jalwa’ from the superhit film Fashion.