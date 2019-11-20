‘You can watch news while sending money’: PayTM joins with Twitter

The digital payments company Paytm has announced that it has partnered with the micro-blogging website Twitter. Twitter highlights will be integrated with Paytm. By this move the digital payment platform aims at increasing the users’ engagement on the app.

The PayTM inbox which at present offers games, news , short videos and live television has been witnessing 100% q-oq growth in user engagement. The PayTM inbox has now around 40 million monthly users. The company plans to reach the number of users to 100 million and for this the company plans to add various new services.

The new partnership with Twitter offers exclusive content from Twitter Moments which include the latest happenings around the world.