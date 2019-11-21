10-year-old Kerala girl dies after bitten by snake in classroom

A ten-year-old girl died of snakebite in Wayanad. The deceased, Shehla Sherin, was a class 5 student of Sarvajan HSS in Bathery.

According to reports, Shehla suffered a snake bite inside the classroom. Shehla was sitting close to the wall and was bitten by a snake which happened to be inside a hole in the wall, sources said.Though Shehla was immediately rushed to the nearby hospital, the doctors referred her to the Kozhikode Government Medical College. However, her condition worsened on the way and was admitted to a private hospital, where she died.