New alliance of Sena-NCP and Congress to be named ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’

The new alliance knitted by Shivsena-NCP and Congress had been named Maha Vikas Aghadi. The Shivsena the bigger in seat numbers among the alliance had been demanding for the name Maha Shiv Aghadi but the Congress had talked softly to a more neutral ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’.

“We are optimistic that after government formation, efforts are finalized. The new entity will be known as ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ government working as a united front (aghadi) for the progress (Vikas) of Maharashtra (Maha),” said a Congress leader. With a neutral name in the offing, other ‘Maha Aghadi’ allies of the Congress-NCP like CPI, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, Peasants & Workers’ Party and others who have had decades-long political rivalries and fought with the Shiv Sena at various levels will feel mollified.

Sena MP Sanjay Raut, signaling a strong change in party’s policy, said earlier on Thursday that the foundation of India and its Constitution is based on the word ‘secular’.