Aligarh Muslim University Professor and husband booked over controversial social media posts on kashmir

The Uttar Pradesh police has registered an FIR against Huma Parveen, a professor in the Aligarh Muslim University professor and her journalist-husband Naeem Shaukat who is from Baramulla in Kashmir over the controversial posts that they shared on social media, allegedly hurting the morale of the security forces in Kashmir.

Huma Parveen who is a professor at Mass Communication department in AMU and her husband has been booked under Sections 153-A and 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups.

The police registered the FIR on the complaint filed by Hindu Mahasabha leader Ashok Pandey.

Pandey filed the complaint on November 14 accused that the posts she shared indicated that she did not consider Kashmir an “integral part of India.” Pandey in his complaint alleged that her posts were “a threat to the integrity of the nation” and aimed at “harming the morale of the security forces in Kashmir.

The FIR cited an inappropriate post in which the assistant professor, whose husband is a journalist based in Kashmir, referred to the communication blackout in the Valley immediately after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“Sach mein sampark toot jana kitna khatarnak aur dukhad hota hai, chahe Chandrayaan ho ya Kashmir,” (“the pain caused by losing contact, whether it is Chandrayaan or Kashmir”) the post said.

But Huma Parveen has claimed that she has not written a single post and have just shared a few posts published either in leading news portals or by some friends. She said that she shared these posts with her husband Naeem Shaukat, with whom she had lost contact during the communication blackout immediately after the union government’s decision to revoke Article 370.

Senior Superintendent of Police informed that the matter is being investigated.