All you need to know about the traffic fine discount scheme in UAE

The Sharjah Police has announced its guidelines for drivers for availing the traffic fine discount. Sharjah Police on Tuesday has announced its traffic fines discount scheme.

The guidelines were issued by Lt.-Col. Mohammed Alai Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police.

In the statement released it is said that beneficiaries of the 50% traffic fines reduction scheme can pay their due fines online via the website that provides smart services, including the Ministry of Interior’s website.

Drivers can also pay the fines using the ‘Sahl’ machines installed at shopping centers and police centers, including at:

– Traffic and Licencing Services Center, Al Buhaira Center

– Wasit center, Al Gharb

– Sanaiya, Al Dhaid in the Central Region

– Kalba

– Khor Fakkan

– Dibba Al Hisn in the Eastern Region

The payment machines are also available at American University of Sharjah and the University Center.

Residents can also pay their pending Sharjah traffic fines through services kiosks at all traffic and licensing centers in the UAE, Al Naqbi noted.

The discount applies to fines incurred between October 22 and January 31, 2020. Penalties incurred after October 22 are not covered. The decision will also apply to impounded vehicles with pending fines.