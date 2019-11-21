Anita Anand creates new history: Becomes the ‘first Hindu’ minister in Canada

Anita Indira Anand creates history by becoming the first ever ‘Hindu’ minister In Canada. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inducted Anita in the cabinet. Justin Trudeau announced his new cabinet on Wednesday. 4 Indian-origin were introduced in the ministry. Anita Anand will look after the public services and procurement ministry.

Anita Anand was elected to the House of Commons for the first time in the October federal elections. Anand emerged victorious from the riding of Oakville in Ontario, which in itself was historic as she was the first-ever Hindu woman to be elected to Parliament.

Anita Anand is a professor of law at the University of Toronto. Anand was born in the town of Kentville in the province of Nova Scotia. Her late mother Saroj Ram was from the Amritsar area in Punjab and her father SV Anand is from Tamil Nadu.

Mother to four children, Anita Anand was the earlier chairperson of the Canadian Museum of Hindu Civilisation. She also conducted research for the Commission of Inquiry into the Investigation of the terrorist bombing of Air India Flight 182.

Navdeep Singh Bains, Harjith Singh Sajjan and Bardish Chaggar are the other Indian origin ministers. They belong to Sikh community.