Anker announces 10W wireless charging pad at a low price

Anker has launched its first 10W Wireless Charging Pad in India. The charger comes with a Fast Charge Mode. The company claims can charge devices upto 2X faster.

The Wireless Pad is designed Ultra-thin to fit perfectly on any desk or nightstand. The wireless pad also comes with Breathing LEDs that indicate device and charger status, which will also turn off when charging is complete. It also has anti-slip surface and soft protective edges .

The Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology ensures advanced Safety features; Temperature Control, Overcurrent Protection, Over Voltage Protection and more,ensuring total protection for the devices and usage.

The Qi certified Charging Pad is Compatible to most of the devices. The device comes with 18 Months Warranty and 3ft Micro USB Cable. The product is available with leading retail and e-commerce stores in India. The price of the wireless pad is Rs.3499.