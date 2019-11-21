BCCI Chief Selector: MSK Prasad will be replaced by this former Indian spinner

Former Indian spinner Laxman Sivaramakrishnan will replace MSK Prasad as BCCI’s head selector. The decision will be taken in the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) annual general meeting. The annual general meeting of BCCI will be held in December 1.

India’s team for the upcoming West Indies series will be decided on the selection committee meeting that is held on today. And this will MSK Prasad’s last work.

Sivaramakrishnan will head the panel after Prasad’s tenure comes to an end. This year was MSK Prasad’s last year as the chairman of BCCI’s selection panel. It is also rumoured that the entire selection committee will be replaced as the committee has been facing constant criticism.

According to rumours, other names on the candidates include Arshad Ayub and Venkatesh Prasad from South zone, Gyanendra Pandey from Central Zone, Ashish Nehra from North zone, Deep Dasgupta and Rohan Gavaskar from East Zone.