Bride arrives at her wedding reception in a Coffin,video goes viral ; Watch Here

Wedding day is special for everyone, and people wish to make it unique in their own special way.However, a Ghana couple did the unimaginable on their wedding day when the bride decided to turn up on the venue in the most unconventional manner.While the names and the identities of the couple were unknown, Twitter user @Postsubman posted a video of the bride taking an unusual bride entry.

In the video, people can be cheering up for the bride as she arrives in a white coffin. Her friends then open the coffin, following which the bride can be seen happy and posing.

The creativity level has received tremendous response from the netizens, who are confused about how to react. While some compared her to Undertaker’s entry into WWE, others pointed out the ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ thought. Some people also termed it as freaky and stupid.