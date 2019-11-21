Canada: 4 Indian-origin ministers in Justin Trudeau’s cabinet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has included 4 Indian-origin in his cabinet. Trudeau has announced his 36 member cabinet on Wednesday.

Navdeep Singh Bains, Harjith Singh Sajjan, Bardish Chaggar and Anita Anand are the Indian MPs who were included in the cabinet. Anita Anand is the first ever Hindu minister in Canada.

Navdeep Singh Bains has given the Innovation, Science and Industry ministry. Bardish Chaggar will be the minister for Diversity, inclusion and Youth. Harjith Singh Sajjan has been appointed as minister of National Defence while Anita Anand is the minister of Public Services and procurement.