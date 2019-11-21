Congress declares support for Maharashtra Shivsena

AICC general secretary KC Venugopal had announced Congress support for Shivsena for forming alliance govt in Maharashtra. Congress had included demand for the dilution of the extreme right bias of Shiv Sena as a condition for its support. The Sharad Pawar led NCP had also come to a common ground with Shivsena on the formation of government in Maharashtra.

The new alliance is supposed to raise the claim for government in the coming days. President’s rule had been imposed in Maharashtra since November 12.