Doctors refuse transplant of blackened tar soaked lungs,Donor a smoker for 30 years

Doctors in Jiangsu, the eastern coastal province of China had refused to accept organ donation by a deceased donor.

The doctor posted a short clip explaining why he chose to refuse the lungs of the donor in what is regarded as the best ever campaign against smoking. The clip which is viral now and is viewed 2.5 crore times on various social media platforms. In the clip, the doctor shows the blackened tar soaked lungs of the donor and explained the donor smoked 1 packet of cigarettes daily for 30 years. He had his lungs in a very bad state and had severe breathing problems. The caption for the post read ” Are you still brave to smoke If you are a smoker your lungs won’t be accepted for transplant”

The doctor said the lungs of smokers had poor efficiency and if they are transplanted the patient would never be able to breathe properly with the donated lungs.