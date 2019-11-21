Forex Market: Indian rupee slips down again

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has slipped down against the US currency US dollar in the early hours of trading . The main reason for the downfall of Indian rupee is the weak opening of the Indian equity market.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee has opened at 71.83 and then slipped into 71.89 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 8 paise when compared to its previous closing.

The Indian rupee has settled trading on Wednesday at 71.81 against the US dollar.

The ‘Dollar Index’, which measures the US currency strength against a basket of sic currencies has fell down by 0.05% to 97.88.