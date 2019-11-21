Hindu Sena members booked by police for defacing Rani Laxmi Bai memorial

Madhya Pradesh police has registered FIR against a bout a dozen unidentified members of Hindu Sena members for defacing Rani Laxmi Bai memorial in Phoolbagh area of Gwalior on Tuesday Gwalior. The members belonging to right-wing organization had damaged an inscription at the memorial.

The activists of the Hindu Sena has alleged that there were factual errors in the inscription. They blackened the parts of the inscription which, they claimed, was factually wrong.

The police informed that the activists has violated Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act (AMASR Act). A case has been registered under Section 30 of the Act which punishes a person with imprisonment which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to five thousand rupees, or with both for defacing an archaeological site.

As per police the inscription was fixed just four months back at the memorial The police also informed that they will also inquire is there any factual error in inscription. The police has not yet arrested anyone.

The Hindu Sena has accused that there were many mistakes and they informed ASI and they did not corrected it. But Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has said that the claim of Sena is rubbish.