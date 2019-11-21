India successfully test fired indigenously developed ‘Nuclear-capable Prithvi-II Missile’

India successfully test fired the indigenously developed ‘Prithvi-II missile which is capable to carry nuclear weapons. The testfire was conducted on Wednesday at Launch Complex-3 oc Chandipur Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Balasore district in Odisha. The missile was launched from a mobile launcher.

The missile has a strike range of 350 km. The missile is capable of carrying 500 to 1000 kilogram of warheads. The missile developed by Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) is powered by liquid propulsion engines.

The Prithvi missile was inducted in the Armour of the Indian defnece force in 2003. Prithvi is the first missile to have been developed by DRDO under the Integral Guided Missile Development Programme (IGMDP).