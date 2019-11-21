ISSF World Cup Shooting: Manu Bhaker wins gold with world record

In shooting, India’s women shooter Manu Bhaker has won gold medal with a junior world record in the women’s 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup finals on today. Bhaker aged 17 shot 244.7 to grab the gold medal.

Zoarana Arunovic of Zerbai won silver medal with 241.9 and China’s Quian Wang won bronze medal with 221.8.

GOLD! ? ? ? A brilliant @realmanubhaker demolishes a top class field to win her first @ISSF_Shooting World Cup final ? in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol! And in junior world record score of 244.7 as well!!! Awesome! @RaninderSingh @WeAreTeamIndia @Media_SAI @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/kVK2kOuJDU — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 21, 2019

Indian shooters Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary has qualified for the 10m finals.

Another Indian shooter Yashswini Singh Deswal ended in the 6th position.