DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

ISSF World Cup Shooting: Manu Bhaker wins gold with world record

Nov 21, 2019, 11:24 am IST
Less than a minute

In shooting, India’s women shooter Manu Bhaker has won gold medal with a junior world record in the women’s 10m air pistol at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup finals on today. Bhaker aged 17 shot 244.7 to grab the gold medal.

Zoarana Arunovic of Zerbai won silver medal with 241.9 and China’s Quian Wang won bronze medal with 221.8.

Indian shooters Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary has qualified for the 10m finals.

Another Indian shooter Yashswini Singh Deswal ended in the 6th position.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close