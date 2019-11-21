Kerala government launched free legal aid cell for Malayalis in UAE

A free legal aid cell to assist non-resident Malayalis has been launched i in Abu Dhabi. The ‘Norka Roots’, the public sector undertaking of the department of non-resident Keralites affairs (Norka), has appointed a legal aid consultant in Abu Dhabi to provide Malayalis with legal assistance. Similar consultants will also be appointed in Dubai and Sharjah in the coming weeks.

“In its first phase, Norka Roots appointed legal consultants in Kuwait and Oman. The facility has been expanded to Abu Dhabi and Bahrain as well” said Harikrishnan Namboothiri.K, chief executive officer of Norka.

The cell will offer free assistance for employment issues, filing cases, translation services,compensation and mercy petitions. The cell also aims to provide legal aid to expats jailed for minor offences.

A person in distress or his immediate relatives or friends who hold valid documents can approach the cell for legal aid. The cell would also hold legal awareness programmes in association with various Malayali associations.

Those who require the free legal advice will have to fill a form available on the Norka Roots website. The applicant needs to furnish certain mandatory details. The application will then be forwarded to the local legal consultant, who will then provide further assistance.