MLA’s citizenship cancelled for concealing facts

The Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) has cancelled the citizenship of Telangana MLA Ramesh Chennamaneni for concealing facts about his visits abroad. The citizenship was cancelled on November 20.

The MHA in a statement has said that the MLA is a German national and he concealed it and had obtained Indian citizenship by fraud. Ramesh is a MLA of ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi.

“His misrepresentation/concealment of fact misled the government of India in making its decision initially. Had he revealed the fact that he had not resided in India for one year before making the application, the competent authority in this Ministry would not have granted citizenship to him,” the order said.

The information was related to his visits during the 12-month period immediately preceding his application seeking Indian citizenship.

The Ministry reasoned that if action was not taken against the MLA, it would become a precedent and many more such persons may obtain Indian citizenship by concealing the material facts and by misleading government of India.

Chennamaneni has said that he will approach the High Court for safeguarding citizenship. Ramesh Chennamaneni represents the Vemulawada seat, around 150 km from state capital Hyderabad.