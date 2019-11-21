Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s grandniece ‘worships’ Godse

The grandniece of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose has worshipped Nathuram Godse, the assassin of Mahatma Gandhi. Rajyashri Choudhry worshipped Godse on Tuesday in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Rajyashri Choudhry also the national president of the Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha.

Choudhry worshipped Godse’s portrait by offering prayers at the organizations Daulatganj office.

Along with Choudhry, Mahasabha national spokesperson Nisha Katoch also offered prayers to Godse . The two leaders blamed Jawaharlal Nehru’s government for Gandhi’s death.

Mahasabha spokesperson, Naresh Batham, on Friday was booked under Section 153-A of the IPC for distributing leaflets glorifying Godse and holding Gandhi responsible for the Partition.