New tax comes to effect from December in UAE

The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) announced that the new selective tax on E-cigarettes and sweetened drinks will come to effect from December 1.

All producers, importers and stockkeeper of e-smoking devices and its liquids, and sweetened drinks should register in the authority’s system if they haven’t until now. Those find violating this will be fined and penalised. The new announcement is according to the two Cabinet decisions and the Ministry of Finance.

Aforementioned establishments have to:

– Register their business for Excise Tax in case they didn’t yet.

– Register all Excise Goods they supply that are included in the Decision in order to avoid any obstacles in importing or violations that may result from late registration.