Pullela Gopichand reveals the reason for PV Sindhu’s poor performances

India’s chief badminton coach Pullela Gopichand Revealed the reason for India’s ace player PV Sindhu’s poor performances. India’s olympic silver medalist P.V.Sindhu has been not performing well in the latest matches.

Sindhu has been bowed out in the early stages at all tournaments except the French Open since winning her maiden World Championship title in August.

“Sindhu has had tough times in the last few matches, but I am sure she’ll bounce back. I think she’s had a tough schedule after the World Championships. Doing intercontinental with matches from China, Korea. Then she went to Denmark, France and then she comes back to play China, Hong Kong again… So I think it’s been a tough last two months for her,” Gopichand said to a news agency.

“A lot of players in the world are finding it difficult and we’ve had many players not doing the best in these tournaments because of the schedule. I think she is somebody who’s a contender any day and I am sure she’ll bounce back”, said Gopichand.