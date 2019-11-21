Sri Lankan President names his brother as Prime Minister

Newly elected Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has named his brother Mahinda Rajapaksa as the Prime Minister. Gotabaya Rajapaksa made this announcement on Wednesday. Mahinda will sworn in as Prime Minister on Thursday.

Mahinda Rajapaksa is the former president of the island country. Mahinda won power in 2005 and went on to become South Asia’s longest-serving leader. He became the country’s youngest ever parliamentarian in 1970 at the age of 24.

The present prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe will submit his resignation as his party suffered defeat at the presidential polls. There will be a caretaker cabinet of 15 members to run the government until Rajapaksa will be constitutionally able to dissolve parliament after February 2020.

Gotabaya was defence secretary under Mahinda during his decade as president which ended in January 2015.