Twitterati trolls Pragya’s nomination to Parliamentary panel for defense

Twitterati on Thursday trolled the nomination of Malegaon blast accused and BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur to a parliamentary committee on defense, recalling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that he won’t be able to forgive her after a controversial statement.

Using hashtags #bjplies and #ModiHaiTohMumkinHai, a Twitter user wrote: “Now India can boast of a deadly combo of missiles like Kaddi Ninda (Raj Nath Singh) & Marak Shakti (Pragya Thakur).” “Modi has indeed kept his word, he has not pardoned Pragya Thakur from the heart”.

An ardent Modi supporter defended the government and wrote: “After the historic mandate in 2019, Modiji has taken one bold step after another. He listed Triple Talaq ban, Article 370 revocation, lower Corporate Tax, Ram Mandir issues and privatization of PSUs as the government’s achievements”.He ended the post with “Picture abhi baaki hain mere dost”.

A troller commented her presence in the defense committee is beneficial as India can benefit from her Shraap(curse) and Maarak shakti to defend our borders.