“Viral makeover photo of Ranu Mondal is fake”, says Makeup Artist

Ranu’s overnight sensation was short-lived as she soon went from internet’s singing sensation to the internet’s favourite meme. No matter what she did, people found some funny jokes to crack on her. In case you didn’t know, her recent transformation and makeup is the butt of all jokes.

Now, Mondal is back in the news once again for her makeup, but not for any fresh memes. She’s making headlines because her makeup artist, who did the make-up that started the meme-fest, has now come forward to claim that the picture going viral is actually fake and heavily edited.

She shared Ranu’s pictures and video of her transformation on social media urging people to not make fun of her. The makeup artist wrote, “As you can see, this is the difference between the work that we have done and the ‘Fake’ picture that has been edited to an extent. All the jokes and trolls are fine and they make us laugh too but to hurt someone sentiments, that’s not a very good thing to do. We truly hope that you all will understand the truth and realise the difference between the fake one and the one that is genuine. That’s all we ask for.”