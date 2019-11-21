Vodafone Idea, Airtel lose record number of subscribers in September : TRAI Report

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released data as on September 30, and it suggests that Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost over 5 million subscribers in total in the month. Airtel and Vodafone continued to lose subscriber base, given the tough competition from Jio. Interestingly, BSNL has been adding new subscribers in this month, alongside Jio, who managed to add as many as 6.983 million subscribers in the month of September. Airtel lost over 2.384 million subscribers in this month, while Vodafone Idea lost over 2.576 million subscribers.

Airtel’s subscriber base reduced to 325.567 million in September, from 327.952 million subscribers in August. This means Airtel lost a total of 2.384 million subscribers in that one month’s time. Similarly, Vodafone Idea’s subscriber base reduced to 372.486 million in September, from 375.063 million subscribers in August. Therefore, Vodafone Idea lost even more than Airtel – 2.576 million subscribers in a month.