2 lynched over suspicion of cow theft

Two persons were lynched ver suspicion of cattle theft and 14 people were arrested in relation to this incident. The incident took place on Thursday in Mathabanga area of Cooch Behar district of West Bengal.

The victims Rabiul Islam and Prakash Das were ferrying two cows in a van. Then a mob stopped the van and recovered the cows. The group of people claimed that the cows were stolen from the area a few days ago and were being taken to cattle smugglers.

The mob then beat the two men and set the van on fire. The police admitted them to a hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The West Bengal Assembly had recently passed the West Bengal (Prevention of Lynching) Bill, 2019, which is waiting for the governor’s assent.