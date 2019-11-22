Actress extremely critical,hospitalised after shooting for 48 hours

TV actress Gehana Vasisht who recently shot to fame with her sizzling avatar in ALT Balaji’s Gandii Baat was recently admitted to the hospital after she fainted on the sets of her upcoming web series in Mumbai. Gehana’s condition is critical and she has been put under observation in ICU.

According to report, she has been put on ventilation and her condition is serious. “She is not responding to initial treatment and has difficulty breathing on her own. We have put her on a ventilator to ensure she has proper oxygen supply to her brain. You can describe her condition as “very serious for now, but under observation,” Dr Pranav Kabra of Raksha Hospital told the reporters.