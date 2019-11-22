BJP expels 2 rebel MLAs for ‘anti-party activities’

In Karnataka, the ruling BJP has expelled its two leaders for indulging in anti party activities. Sharath Bachegowda and Kaviraj Urs were expelled from the primary membership of the party on Thursday.

Both leaders are contesting the by-elections held in next month as independent candidates against BJP candidates.

In separate letters to both Bachegowda fighting from Hoskote assembly constituency and Urs from Vijayanagara, the BJP said their contest against the party’s official candidates was being considered as anti-party activity.

BJP has given seats to the disqualified MLAs from Congress and JD (S). This has made the BJP leaders to contest as independents. Son of BJP MP from Chikkaballapura BN Bachegowda is the secretary of BJP Yuva Morcha, had earlier been appointed chairman of Karnataka Housing Board by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.