Flights from UAE to an airport in Kerala will be rescheduled for four months

The time-schedule of flights from UAE to Cochin International Airport in Kerala has been rescheduled. The services has been rescheduled as the four-month-long runway recarpeting work at the airport has began. So there will be no flights from 10am to 6pm till March 28, 2020.

Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has started the preparatory work for the project well in advance and thereby ensured the minimal cancellation of services with the cooperation of the airlines.

CIAL is the seventh busiest airport in India. It handles 240 aircraft movements and 30,000 passengers a day. CIAL has decided to increase the check-in time to 3 hours for the domestic passengers and 4 hours for the international passengers said CIAL in a statement.

The airport which started functioning in 1999 underwent first runway resurfacing work in 2009. The resurfacing is done to ensure the desired level of friction to facilitate precision landing for the aircraft.