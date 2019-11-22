‘Friends forever’: This adorable photo of ‘three friends’ roaming together is rocking internet

A photo has been rocking internet. The photo shows image of three friends roaming together in the streets. But the three friends are not human but animals.

A cow, camel and a donkey is seen roaming together in the streets. The photo was first uploaded on Facebook by the Goddard Police Department in the USA. The photo was shared on social media on November 18. The post has stirred the social media.

“Does anyone know the owners of these three friends travelling together (towards a Northern star) just East of Goddard?”, captioned the police. “If we cannot locate the owner, we may be halfway towards a live nativity this Christmas season,” they further wrote.

Later the police department updated the owner was found and the animals were reunited with the owner.