Here’s how to activate International Roaming on Jio number

Steps to activate International Roaming on Jio prepaid number

You can follow these steps to activate International Roaming on your Jio prepaid number. You can use either MyJio app or Jio website to recharge International roaming on your Jio prepaid number.

Steps to activate International roaming through MyJio app

These are the steps you need to follow to recharge International roaming through MyJio app.

Step 1: You have to open the MyJio app and tap ‘Recharge’.

Step 2: Now, you need to tap on ‘International Roaming’ & select the pack which you want to recharge.

Step 3: You have to tap on buy and select the payment mode to process the payment.

Steps to activate International roaming through Jio website

Here are the steps you need to follow to recharge International roaming through Jio website.

Step 1: First, you have to open the www.jio.com website.

Step 2: You need to click on ‘Quick Pay’ on the home page.

Step 3: You have to enter your Jio number and click on ‘International Roaming’.

Step 4: You have to select the IR pack and click on ‘Buy’.

Step 5: You need to select the payment mode to make the payment.