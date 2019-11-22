India Vs West Indies: Indian team for series announced

The All India Senior Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the ‘team India’ for the upcoming India Vs West Indies series. The selection committee announced the team after the meeting in kolkata. The series consists of three T20Is and three ODI’s.

The T20Is will take place in Mumbai on December 6, Thiruvananthapuram on December 8 and Hyderabad on December 11.

The ODIs will take place Chennai on December 15, Visakhapatnam on December 18 and Cuttack on December 22.

India Squad for T20Is:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Deepak Chahar and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

India Squad for ODIs:

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami.