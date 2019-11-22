ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win gold medals

In shooting, three youngsters made India proud by winning gold medals in the ISSF World Cup finals. India’s young shooters Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar has won the gold medals.

GOLD! ? ? ? A brilliant @realmanubhaker demolishes a top class field to win her first @ISSF_Shooting World Cup final ? in the Women’s 10m Air Pistol! And in junior world record score of 244.7 as well!!! Awesome! @RaninderSingh @WeAreTeamIndia @Media_SAI @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/kVK2kOuJDU — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 21, 2019

Manu Bhaker has won gold medal in the women’s 10 meter air pistol event. The 17 year old Bhaker won the gold medal getting 244.7 points.

DOUBLE GOLD! Indian women on fire at #Putian as @elavalarivan wins the women’s 10m air rifle for her 1st @ISSF_Shooting World Cup final ? Go girls! #ShePower #ISSFWorldCupFinal ?????? pic.twitter.com/a5s4OIsZjt — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 21, 2019

20-year-old Elavenil Valarivan won gold medal in the women’s 10 meter air rifle event by scoring 250.8 points. While Divyansh Panwar won gold medal in the men’s 10 meter air rifle event.

TRIPLE GOLD! ? ? ? it’s #DivyanshPanwar now! The teenager strikes India’s 3rd ? of the day winning the Men’s 10m Air Rifle at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup finals. Indian teenagers on ? #ISSFWorldCupFinal ?????? pic.twitter.com/LnQT7XprDa — NRAI (@OfficialNRAI) November 21, 2019

Other Indian shooters failed to grab medals in the world cup. Mehuli Ghosh, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary has failed to won the medals. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified fro the final round but ended in fifth and seventh position.