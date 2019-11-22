DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

ISSF World Cup: Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan, Divyansh Panwar win gold medals

Nov 22, 2019, 12:22 pm IST
Less than a minute

In shooting, three youngsters made India proud by winning gold medals in the ISSF World Cup finals. India’s young shooters Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar has won the gold medals.

Manu Bhaker has won gold medal in the women’s 10 meter air pistol event. The 17 year old Bhaker won the gold medal getting 244.7 points.

20-year-old Elavenil Valarivan won gold medal in the women’s 10 meter air rifle event by scoring 250.8 points. While Divyansh Panwar won gold medal in the men’s 10 meter air rifle event.

Other Indian shooters failed to grab medals in the world cup. Mehuli Ghosh, Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary has failed to won the medals. Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary qualified fro the final round but ended in fifth and seventh position.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close