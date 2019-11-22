Karnataka MLA stabbed by Popular Front activist who was trained in Kerala,says Police

Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the attempted murder of Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said that member of Popular Front of India – Abid Pasha is the alleged mastermind in the case.

Investigating officials said that Abid Pasha, who is an accused in nine other murder cases across the state, allegedly trained Farhan Pasha – the man who stabbed Tanveer Sait.

Investigating officials say that Abid Pasha allegedly financed the entire operation and had trained Farhan in the usage of a knife. He took Farhan to Kerala in October, where he was taught how to stab someone in the neck by using stray dogs to practise the stabbing..Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa has said that PFI is behind the murder attempt on the MLA. Siddaramaiah also demanded a probe into the incident and accused PFI and SDPI of the stabbing.