Lady village head climbs on JCB machine to stop demolition ,video goes viral : Watch Here

In a video that is being widely circulated online, Rekha Devi, the village head of Mandawala village, attempts to climb on the loader bucket of the JCB machine. The driver of the machine notoriously lifts the bucket up and the village head rises off the ground with it. She hangs in the air for a while before the driver releases the bucket down and villagers run to rescue her.

“The driver first tried to run the JCB over me. He then hit my car when I and the village ward head Harki Devi were inside it,” Rekha Devi told news agency ANI.

“The land belonging to the Gram Panchayat was illegally encroached earlier also .The encroachment was removed in August, but now there is an attempt to encroach the land again. I reported to police about the matter but no action was taken,” she added.