Passenger plane catches fire after taking off : Watch Video

Philippine Airlines flight PR 113 made a distress call on a possible engine failure on the Boeing 777, the Los Angeles International Airport said. A witness on the ground described “bursts of flames” coming out of an engine, Manila Bulletin reports.

A video showing one of the engines catching fire – captured by one of the passengers is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, flames can be seen violently bursting out from under the wing of plane.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said all 347 passengers and 18 crew members are safe and were able to disembark from the airplane.